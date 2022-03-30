Hailey Bieber Exposes Back Dimples In Cutout YSL Dress

Hailey accessorized her long-sleeved maxi dress with chunky gold bangles and rings from Tiffany & Co but forewent any other type, including earrings and necklaces. She didn't need any neck-up jewelry pieces anyway because she let her shiny brown hair down in a wavy center, stopping at her shoulders. However, one noticeable jewelry piece was her wedding ring, as the white diamond stood out from the rest of the gold pieces.

Hailey's pre-Oscars photoshoot on her balcony reminds us of old Hollywood glamour. The way she leans into the fence while thrusting her bum out outlines the slender curves from her back to the top of her bum. The skirt's also lightly ruched at the top, adding to the sexiness of the style.