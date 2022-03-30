Inside Rebel Wilson's $6.7M Sydney Home

After a seven-year tenure, Rebel Wilson is ready to say goodbye to her Sydney home. The Aussie actress, singer, and comedian, 42, has put up for sale the oceanfront Birchgrove residence for around $9 million AUD (about $6.7 million USD), with a recent social media post confirming the three-bedroom, three-bathroom free-standing Victorian villa is on the market.

Casually showing off the property on Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star listed everything she loves about the "gorgeous" Sydney Harbor home, with photos revealing it comes with an infinity pool and sunset views.

See the pics below!