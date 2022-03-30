Inside Rebel Wilson's $6.7M Sydney Home

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

After a seven-year tenure, Rebel Wilson is ready to say goodbye to her Sydney home. The Aussie actress, singer, and comedian, 42, has put up for sale the oceanfront Birchgrove residence for around $9 million AUD (about $6.7 million USD), with a recent social media post confirming the three-bedroom, three-bathroom free-standing Victorian villa is on the market.

Casually showing off the property on Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star listed everything she loves about the "gorgeous" Sydney Harbor home, with photos revealing it comes with an infinity pool and sunset views.

See the pics below!

The Latest

MLB Rumors: This Is How The Cubs Signed Seiya Suzuki

NFL News: Sean McDermott Talks AFC 'Arms Race', Josh Allen's Evolution, And OT Rules Change

NFL Rumors: Dolphins HC Shuts Down The Tom Brady Rumors

NFL News: Robert Kraft Talks Patriots' Playoff-Win Drought

NFL News: Matt LaFleur Says Packers Need To Add More Speed To Their Offense

Pool Overlooking The Harbor

instagram | Rebel Wilson

The infinity pool overlooking the harbor was the first thing that Wilson showcased in the 10-part slideshow, with the actress pointing out that the home is "great for a boat owner" because it has its own jetty, deepwater mooring pen, and pontoon.

According to Hello! magazine, the mosaic-tiled pool is heated -- and if that doesn't convince buyers, then the stunning 180-degree harbor views might.

The Sydney Morning Herald was the first to break the news over the weekend, with Wilson confirming it on Instagram shortly thereafter. Noting that she won't be holding any open house events, the Bridesmaids star said, "I’ve put up some pics for people who like looking."

Scroll for more photos!

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

Outdoor Kitchen & BBQ

instagram | Rebel Wilson

Set to be launched on the market by CobdenHayson’s Peter Gordon, the waterfront residence is located on Birchgrove’s Louisa Road. Wilson had only superlatives about the location, describing it as "a brilliant street and suburb it is to live in in Sydney."

Her celebrity friends were quick to back up the claim in the comments section, with Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel dubbing it the "best house in Sydney."

"I can attest!! It’s GORGEOUS!!!!" said Olympian Rennae Stubbs.

The property, for which Wilson is asking somewhere "in the 9 million plus range," includes an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area set up by the boat jetty, ensuring splendid views for al fresco dining.

Keep going for more photos!

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

5 Surprising Facts About Chanel West Coast

Spacious Terrace

instagram | Rebel Wilson

Set over three levels, the home's outdoor space is enriched by a spacious top-floor terrace perfect for those sunset views. There's also a Juliet balcony adjacent to one of the bedrooms, all three of which are outfitted with an ensuite.

Likewise, the living room opens out to the deck, which accommodates plenty of lounging and dining space, with an L-shaped sofa lining the glass railing in one photo of an elegant area with a rug and coffee table.

Wilson purchased the house in early 2015 for $3.76 million AUD ($2.82 million USD) and remodeled it after her own heart, using custom designs from award-winning architect Paul Connor. The actress made note of the "meticulous renovation," which was completed two years ago, in her caption: "There’s something special about this house, its location, its vibe and I am sad to see it go."

More photos below!

Her Favorite Feature

instagram | Rebel Wilson

Chic permeates every corner of the house, which features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, encased in between dual shelving units, as well as a Jetmaster gas fireplace in the dining room. French doors lead from the master bedroom onto the terrace, with the white decor offset by a dark accent wall.

The enormous master bathroom is also designed with sophisticated black accents and features a walk-in shower behind an arched glass door, as well as a free-standing tub.

The black-and-white palette continues into the kitchen, which sports an Arabescato marble island with matching countertops and backsplash.

However, what Wilson loves most about the place is a special feature she had installed: "My favourite [sic] thing is probably the elevator I put in that gives you views as you go up and down."

Check out the kitchen below!

Moving To London

instagram | Rebel Wilson

News of the sale comes two weeks after Wilson announced she was moving to London, with the Isn't In Romantic? star telling The Sun that she's already bought a place there. The actress, who still owns an investment townhouse in Sydney that she scooped up for $1.88 million AUD ($1.41 million USD) in 2015, said of her Birchgrove home: "I just won’t be using it for the next few years because will be working overseas and would prefer someone else gets to appreciate it."

Scroll through the embed below to see all of the pics she shared.

Read Next

Must Read

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Netflix Defends Brie Larson From Twitter Troll

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

Zendaya Sparkles In Cropped Valentino Shirt

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.