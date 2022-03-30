CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon In Bikini Is 'Minding Her Own Business'

Danielle Brandon looked gorgeous in a teeny bikini as she posed on a sailing boat for an Instagram update but her caption seemed to mask a pretty specific hint. The CrossFit athlete, who has been criticized on Reddit for "flipping off the crowd" at the last CrossFit Games, appeared to shrug off naysayers, writing: "We love what minding your own business does for the soul."

While the two were unrelated as her post preceded the Reddit thread in question, the fact remains that the 26-year-old powerhouse has quite a few critics despite her hoard of admirers.

Check out her bikini pic below!

Living The Boat Life

Her detractors didn't seem to matter much to Bradon, who was brimming with joy in the Instagram share -- a double update portraying her on the deck with a drink in hand. The athlete appeared to be having the time of her life and was smiling from ear to ear in the pictures that captured her in profile and showed off her lean, muscular body.

She wore a low-cut bikini top with a black-and-white cheetah print. Bright-yellow bottoms added a pop of color, their high cut rendering the swimsuit even more revealing.

Brandon's strong quads and biceps were on full display in the images, with fans taking to the comments to remark on her super-fit physique. "That bicep vein is poking!" noticed one person, while another gushed over her "strong legs."

The CrosFitter seemed to be on vacation, with a San Diego, California geotag identifying the location of the photos. She rocked a laid-back hairstyle with side braids and messy double buns. Round drop earrings added just the right amount of bling.

While she didn't give any extra details, followers were thrilled to see the three-time CrossFit Games athlete enjoy some time in the sun. "Love the water. Sweet pics," said one Instagrammer. "You deserve it! Keep doing your thing awesome lady."

What Reddit Said

Instagram certainly has a lot of love for Brandon but that was not the atmosphere of a Reddit thread discussing her performance at the 2021 CrossFit Games. The athlete, who finished 11th last year, came under fire after some users said that her behavior was not fit for the podium.

"Flipping off the crowd, throwing her masks in the trash can on IG, seems like the wrong personality for a brand to attach to," one person discussed her affiliation with her sponsors.

"Mistreats volunteers, and yells at her judges.. and that’s when she’s not being a complete diva jerk. So much more going on behind the filter of IG," chimed in another user, with a third saying: "Did she really?? Not surprising, and anyone knows [sic] why she was flipping people off? Sounds to me like she belongs in a trailer park, not on the podium."

However, not everyone was put off by her alleged behavior. "I’ve been saying this for a while. CrossFit needs a villain. I wanna see flipping off crowds, being a bad***, and not all happy go lucky all the time. We all love somebody to hate. But I’ll love it," opined one Redditor.

"Everyone in the crowd went crazy for her every time she came out, she was one of the fan favorites so I'd say she'll absolutely get MORE sponsors!" agreed another person, with one user replying: "The girl is fearless and everyone likes it! She has some grit, I love watching her."

