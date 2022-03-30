CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon In Bikini Is 'Minding Her Own Business'

Instagram certainly has a lot of love for Brandon but that was not the atmosphere of a Reddit thread discussing her performance at the 2021 CrossFit Games. The athlete, who finished 11th last year, came under fire after some users said that her behavior was not fit for the podium.

"Flipping off the crowd, throwing her masks in the trash can on IG, seems like the wrong personality for a brand to attach to," one person discussed her affiliation with her sponsors.

"Mistreats volunteers, and yells at her judges.. and that’s when she’s not being a complete diva jerk. So much more going on behind the filter of IG," chimed in another user, with a third saying: "Did she really?? Not surprising, and anyone knows [sic] why she was flipping people off? Sounds to me like she belongs in a trailer park, not on the podium."

However, not everyone was put off by her alleged behavior. "I’ve been saying this for a while. CrossFit needs a villain. I wanna see flipping off crowds, being a bad***, and not all happy go lucky all the time. We all love somebody to hate. But I’ll love it," opined one Redditor.

"Everyone in the crowd went crazy for her every time she came out, she was one of the fan favorites so I'd say she'll absolutely get MORE sponsors!" agreed another person, with one user replying: "The girl is fearless and everyone likes it! She has some grit, I love watching her."