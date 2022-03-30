Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Eager For 'Beach Days'

Being 20-years-old and already making waves in the freestyle skiing world does not come without determination. Kelly started her freestyle skiing at the age of 5, and due to her consistency in it, she became popular. Her skiing YouTube videos at the age one nine gained her a lot of popularity. Her determination and prowess led to many sponsorships, and she has made astonishing achievements since then.

She had become a five-time Winner X Games champion by the time she was 18. She was also the Youth Olympic Games gold medalist. She continued on this astonishing progressive path and won a bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.