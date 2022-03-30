Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru shared pictures on Instagram where she expressed her endless love for "beach days." The Olympian gave a feel of the beauty of summer, reminiscing on the love she felt being on the beach.
Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Eager For 'Beach Days'
The Latest
Beach Days
The 20-year-old talented freestyle skier shared her love for the open water with her Instagram fans. In the post, she wore a flower pattern two-piece bikini and gave a yoga pose on a surfing board. The next slide showed her sitting on her surfing board, knees deep in the water, and giving a broad smile to the camera. It could be seen from all angles that the skier was having a great time at the beach and enjoyed the relaxation that came with it. She uploaded the pictures with the caption, "Can't wait for these beach days."
Sun-Kissed Beach Vibe
The Olympian wasted no time basking in the warmth of the sun. She gave a sun-kissed beach vibe dressed in a light brown two-piece bikini, sitting on the beach sand and holding a red bull energy drink. With her blonde hair down and a black sunshade on, Kelly took her fans on a trip to have an amazing beach time. The skier, who loves ice baths, enjoyed the beach vibe as sun rays shined down on her beautiful figure.
Kelly's Prowess In Skiing
Being 20-years-old and already making waves in the freestyle skiing world does not come without determination. Kelly started her freestyle skiing at the age of 5, and due to her consistency in it, she became popular. Her skiing YouTube videos at the age one nine gained her a lot of popularity. Her determination and prowess led to many sponsorships, and she has made astonishing achievements since then.
She had become a five-time Winner X Games champion by the time she was 18. She was also the Youth Olympic Games gold medalist. She continued on this astonishing progressive path and won a bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Getting To Know The Freestyle Queen
There were some interesting facts about the Estonian freestyle skier that was shared on Olympics official site. It included her discovery on YouTube and transition to a phenomenal freestyle skier, with her Instagram followers getting to 122k. They also shared her zeal for training on a trampoline due to Estonia's short snow season. Also, how she was able to manage the level of attention that comes with being a famous athlete and still keeps up with being a keen reader.