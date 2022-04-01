Tom Brady's Off-Season Revelation

In the 18 seasons that Brady started for the Patriots, he inspired them to win the division 17 times, 11 of those coming in consecutive seasons. Brady boasts over 50 personal achievements and multiple records to his name across the regular season, playoffs, and the coveted Super Bowl. He holds the record for the most Super Bowl appearances and most Super Bowl wins, 10 and seven respectively.

His latest appearance and win came in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he traded to in March of 2020. He showed he was still at the top of his game, helping the Buccaneers to the record of the best back-to-back regular seasons in franchise history. In February of 2022, Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons.