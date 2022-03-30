Gigi Hadid Impresses In Miu Miu Underwear

The Hadid sisters are both gorgeous, of course, and they are also two of the most sought-after models of today. Both have been known to use their popularity to speak out about their advocacies.

In light of recent events, Gigi decided to donate her Fashion Week earnings to help Ukraine.

"We don't have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine," she posted on Instagram.

She ended her caption with a compelling message: "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. 🕊"