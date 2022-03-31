As they continue to struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have begun to swirl around All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and his future with the Utah Jazz. Though they are still in the playoff race, Mitchell is starting to grow frustrated with the Jazz, who are currently on a five-game losing streak. The 25-year-old shooting guard is yet to demand a trade from the Jazz but if they suffer an early playoff exit, some people believe that he could follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Salt Lake City in the 2022 NBA offseason.
NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Nets, Ben Simmons To Jazz In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
Donovan Mitchell To Brooklyn Nets
Once Mitchell expresses his desire to leave, the Jazz would be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market. One of the teams that could explore trading for the Jazz superstar is the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent article, Andrew Hughes of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini suggested three offseason trades that could shake up the Eastern Conference in the 2023-24 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster trade that would enable Mitchell to join forces with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.
Proposed Nets-Jazz Blockbuster
Despite the uncertainties surrounding his mental and physical health, the Nets could still use Ben Simmons as a valuable trade chip to acquire Mitchell from the Jazz this summer. In the proposed trade scenario by Hughes, the Nets would be sending a trade package that includes Simmons, Joe Harris, Cam Thomas, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic. If the trade becomes a reality, Hughes believes it would help the Nets and the Jazz in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Nets Form A New 'Big 3'
Giving up all those assets for Mitchell would be a no-brainer for the Nets as it would allow them to create a new "Big Three" with Irving and Durant in the 2022-23 NBA season. It would still take time for Mitchell to familiarize himself with the Nets' system but once he meshes well with Irving and Durant, the Nets could become unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor. Mitchell would give the Nets a very reliable third-scoring option, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, and floor spacer. This season, the former No. 13 pick is averaging 26.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Jazz Get Assets For Rebuild
The proposed trade deal would only be worth exploring for the Jazz if Mitchell is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. Instead of keeping an unhappy superstar on their team, the hypothetical blockbuster would enable the Jazz to swap Mitchell for another young All-Star in Simmons while also acquiring a veteran sharpshooter in Harris, a promising guard in Thomas, and future draft picks. By getting all those assets, the Jazz would have the option to stay competitive or immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Mitchell era.