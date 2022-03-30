Janelle Monáe Exposes Underboob In Christian Siriano

Like her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn said, "one thing about Janelle, she'll give you all the angles!" From her side profile, you can see her soft flat tummy pushing against the diamond cutout without popping out, and the fully covered backside that accentuates her well-rounded bum. The gown had a short slit at the bottom for easy movement but other than that, it was solid. The style is giving Night/Day vibes - Party in the back, and After-Party in front.

The actress/singer enjoyed her night at the after-party as seen in her slideshow. She danced and mingled with fellow celebrities including Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Lil Nas X, and more.