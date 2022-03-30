American singer Janelle Monáe tops the best-dressed list at the Oscars Vanity Fair After-Party with her Christian Siriano extreme cutout dress. While the main event's red carpet often sees modest outfits (except for the few daring celebrities), the after-party is where the creativity jumps out, and Monáe didn't disappoint. She showed off a lot of skin, risking a wardrobe malfunction, but she wore the dress so well and went through the night problem-free. Thank Goodness.
Janelle Monáe Exposes Underboob In Christian Siriano
The Latest
Janelle Monáe Stuns In Christian Siriano
Janelle's black maxi dress featured wide horizontal diamond cutouts similar to Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa's risqué dresses from Mônot. The cutout revealed her underboob though the lower part had a full mini skirt covering her modesty before continuing in its diamond openwork. Each diamond strip had a bold white circular button in the center, while the mini skirt held three.
Get Into The Details
The Grammy-nominee wore minimal jewelry pieces with bold studded earrings and rings from Delfina Delletrez and Grace Lee. The circular rings almost got lost on her henna-painted hands featuring a giant planet on one hand and a checkered triangle on the other. She also wore her hair in a dyed blonde double bun giving the sexy dress a playful aesthetic. Finally, Janelle topped off the look with black Jimmy Choo stiletto sandals and a mini clutch purse.
Getting Her Angles Right
Like her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn said, "one thing about Janelle, she'll give you all the angles!" From her side profile, you can see her soft flat tummy pushing against the diamond cutout without popping out, and the fully covered backside that accentuates her well-rounded bum. The gown had a short slit at the bottom for easy movement but other than that, it was solid. The style is giving Night/Day vibes - Party in the back, and After-Party in front.
The actress/singer enjoyed her night at the after-party as seen in her slideshow. She danced and mingled with fellow celebrities including Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Lil Nas X, and more.
Straight Off The Spring-Summer 22 Runway
Janelle is team "straight-off-the-runway" on this one as she picked her dress from Christian Siriano's Spring-Summer 22 collection. There's an alternate mini-length of this gown featured in the collection still up for grabs, although the maxi-length is sold out. Lena Dunham wore the mini cutout button dress for her cover on The Hollywood Reporter magazine earlier this year.