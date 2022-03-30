NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Julius Randle, Evan Fournier & 2023 1st-Rounder

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but in a recent episode of Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that trading the All-Star big man is something that the team could possibly discuss this summer.

Davis may still be recovering from an injury but once he becomes available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.