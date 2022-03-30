NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Julius Randle, Evan Fournier & 2023 1st-Rounder

Getty | Harry How

Sports
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but in a recent episode of Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that trading the All-Star big man is something that the team could possibly discuss this summer.

Davis may still be recovering from an injury but once he becomes available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.

The Latest

Olympian Suni Lee Flashes Toned Legs Mid-Air

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade James Wiseman For 'High-Level Center' From Pacers

Gigi Hadid Impresses In Miu Miu Underwear

CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon In Bikini Is 'Minding Her Own Business'

The Men Who Impressed In Cartier At Oscars

Proposed Lakers-Knicks Blockbuster

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

One of the teams that could explore trading for Davis in the 2022 NBA offseason is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Andrew Hughes of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini suggested three offseason trades that could shake up the Eastern Conference. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Davis to Big Apple this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be offering a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Davis and Kendrick Nunn.

Sports

WWE Carmella In Bikini Says "Xpensive"

By chisom

Knicks Finally Acquire Anthony Davis

Getty | Steph Chambers

If he can fully recover from his injury, the Knicks would no longer think twice before trading Randle, Fournier, and a future first-round selection to acquire Davis from the Lakers this summer. The Knicks have long been interested in adding Davis to their roster. When he demanded a trade in the summer of 2019, the Knicks were among the first teams that called the New Orleans Pelicans' front office regarding a potential deal.

Though they failed to get him from the Pelicans, Davis admitted the Knicks made his final cut of teams that he wanted to be traded to during the 2019 NBA offseason.

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Brooklyn, Ben Simmons To Golden State In Proposed Nets-Warriors Trade

Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Fuels Controversy Again With Comments On MVP Award

Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Knicks

Getty | Meg Oliphant

Davis may not be able to make the Knicks an instant title contender, but he could increase their chances of returning to the playoffs in the 2022-23 NBA season. His potential arrival in New York is expected to boost the Knicks' performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, the 29-year-old big man is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Lakers?

Getty | Sarah Stier

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Knicks would allow the Lakers to swap Davis for two starting-caliber players and a future first-round pick. Randle could serve as an immediate replacement for Davis in the Lakers' frontcourt, while Fournier would give them a veteran sharpshooter at the No. 2 spot. However, it remains a big question mark if the Knicks' suggested offer is enough to convince the Lakers to engage in a blockbuster deal. Despite his health issues, the Lakers are still expected to demand the king's ransom in the potential deal involving Davis this summer.

Read Next

Must Read

Brie Larson In Bikini Longs For 'Happy Place'

Miley Cyrus In Bikini With Hot Sister Brandi

Olympian Aly Raisman Impresses In Bikini Handstand

Sydney Sweeney Braless In Sheer Miu Miu

Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Curvy Backside

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.