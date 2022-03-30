Olympian Suni Lee Flashes Toned Legs Mid-Air

Suni Lee reminded her 1.7 million followers on Instagram what perfect gymnastics form looks like when she posted a photo of herself doing her balance beam routine at the 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championship held earlier this month in Birmingham, Alabama. Captioned “in my element,” the pic showed the 19-year-old Olympic gold medalist suspended in mid-air while doing a back handspring.

Lee displayed not only impeccable form but her incredibly toned physique as well – the result of more than a decade’s worth of training combined with a muscle-building diet.

What does that diet look like? Read on to find out.