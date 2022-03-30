Olympian Suni Lee Flashes Toned Legs Mid-Air

Suni Lee reminded her 1.7 million followers on Instagram what perfect gymnastics form looks like when she posted a photo of herself doing her balance beam routine at the 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championship held earlier this month in Birmingham, Alabama. Captioned “in my element,” the pic showed the 19-year-old Olympic gold medalist suspended in mid-air while doing a back handspring.

Lee displayed not only impeccable form but her incredibly toned physique as well – the result of more than a decade’s worth of training combined with a muscle-building diet.

What does that diet look like? Read on to find out.

Fueling Up For Weekly Competitions

The Hmong American athlete sat down with Women’s Health last month to talk about what she eats in a day, stating that her diet has gotten healthier since she joined the gymnastics team of Auburn University. Lee started studying there in August last year.

“We are working out so much and then we're competing every week,” she said. “[So] it's important to keep my body fueled and strong and healthy because it's easier to get injured now that I'm just competing every single weekend.”

Breakfast

Getty | Rodrigo Varela

First, Lee described what she eats for breakfast, saying it normally consists of eggs with either sausage or bacon. “It usually ranges because I can't eat the same thing every single day,” she explained.

To build muscles, the Olympic gymnast, who was an all-around champion and uneven bars bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games in 2020, loads up on protein. She sometimes adds a strawberry banana smoothie enriched with vanilla protein powder to her breakfast menu.

Lunch And Snacks

Lunch has lots of protein as well “to aid muscle recovery,” she said. Her go-to midday meals are protein and quinoa bowls, and she tries to avoid carbs, fried foods, and sweets.

Moving on to snacks, the athlete revealed that a “really big snack bar” is a necessity when she’s training. This usually consists of pita chips, hummus, Colby Jack cheese sticks, banana chips, and almonds, along with protein wafers for added muscle fuel.

Lee admitted that she snacks all day, too. Her favorite? Cheese with salami and crackers.

Dinner And Dessert

Getty | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

After all that training, dinner is when she reaches for a big meal, usually steak with Brussels sprouts or green beans. She follows that up with dessert, saying, “I love ice cream. That's my go-to. Or like a milkshake,” preferring strawberry over chocolate because she considers it healthier.

