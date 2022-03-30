Penelope Cruz Brings Back Pockets In Chanel

Penelope's dress had a lot going on in the nicest possible way, from the tweed neckpiece to the 8,000 embroidered pieces which took almost a month to make, and the full pleated bubble skirt. The neckpiece formed a bow on her cross-neck sleeves and openwork keyhole bodices which smoked her upper body in structured dimensions. She finished off the look with white gold and diamond jewelry pieces - earrings and rings - and a Chanel handbag.