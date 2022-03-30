Chanel ambassador Penelope Cruz wore a ball dress that took over 680 working hours to make at the 2022 Oscars! The Spanish actress had a great run during this awards circuit but lost her winning streak at the Oscars to Jessica Chastain. (She'd previously won all categories she appeared in.) She returned in a ball gown even bigger than her Museum of Modern Art award red dress featuring pockets. Penelope is proof that fashion can be comfortable too!
Penelope Cruz Brings Back Pockets In Chanel
Penelope Cruz Stuns In Chanel
Penelope's dress had a lot going on in the nicest possible way, from the tweed neckpiece to the 8,000 embroidered pieces which took almost a month to make, and the full pleated bubble skirt. The neckpiece formed a bow on her cross-neck sleeves and openwork keyhole bodices which smoked her upper body in structured dimensions. She finished off the look with white gold and diamond jewelry pieces - earrings and rings - and a Chanel handbag.
A Long Time Partnership
The Oscar-nominee's gown had a ruched waist and button arranged down the front. She tousled her naturally brown hair in a side part and wore a muted nude lipstick to compliment her smoky eyeshadow. The Academy-award-winning actress has been with the fashion house since 2018/2019.
"Embodying CHANEL’s deep connection to the world of cinema and its great actresses, Penélope Cruz has a close relationship with the House. A CHANEL ambassador since 2018, she has worn the House’s creations to many movie premieres, film festivals and CHANEL shows."
Inspired By FW20/21
Although the dress was a custom design, it drew inspiration from Chanel's Haute Couture FW20/21 collection. She thanked the fashion house on her Instagram post for reimagining a classic for her big event. Sunday's Academy Award marked Penelope's third nomination and second with Pedro Almodóvar since 2006. She made history as the first Spanish woman to win an Oscar in 2009. Her nomination for the Parallel Mothers role marks a full-circle moment for the director and his muse.
Penelope Cruz At The MoMA Film Benefit Gala
When giving her speech at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit hosted by Chanel Penelope spoke of her respect for the decorated director saying,
"I would not be here tonight and honored by MoMA if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, and helped me grow as an artist and a person."