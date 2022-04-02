Miley Cyrus Lifts Leg In Skintight Gucci

Miley Cyrus has been impressing her Instagram followers as she raises one of her super-toned legs while clad head-to-toe in Gucci. The 29-year-old singer is now officially fronting both the Italian designer's clothes and its fragrances - while July 2021 saw Miley unveiled as the face of Gucci's scents, she's now doubled down and is also an ambassador for its apparel.

In a recent share, the "Slide Away" singer went edgy in a tight and monogrammed matching set, also rocking out with Super Bowl vibes and shouting out another well-known music name.