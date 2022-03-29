The final slide features Mandy showing off her side profile with her long brown hair teasing her big bum on the waistline. She holds the top of her hair with a hair clip while the thin strap of her bikini bottom digs into her waist.

The Instagram comments include friends and fans jokingly complimenting the objects in the background as if they're not distracted by how good she looks. One user wrote, "Now that's a lighthouse," while C.J. Perry peppered her with heart-eyes, fire, and heart emojis. Another person wrote, "fantastic view and the ocean is beautiful too."