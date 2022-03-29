Elon Musk Says He Has Coronavirus Again

As reported by Business Insider, Musk took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he has caught COVID-19 again.

"How many gene changes before it's not COVID-19 anymore?" Musk asked.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," he added, without explaining what he means by "almost no symptoms."

Presumably, Musk got tested to confirm whether he has COVID-19, but he did not disclose this in his tweets.

This was not the first time for the controversial billionaire to express skepticism about mainstream science when it comes to the pandemic.