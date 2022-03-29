Elon Musk Says He Has Coronavirus Again

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Musk has made a number of controversial comments about the virus, especially about the mitigation measures governments around the world were forced to impose.
On numerous occasions in 2020, the Tesla founder insisted that COVID-19 wasn't as deadly as most believe, and cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines.
"The coronavirus panic is dumb," he tweeted in March of that year.
Musk has also expressed opposition to public health measures, and slammed shelter-in-place orders as "fascist" and "forcible imprisoning."
In fact, in 2020, he sent Tesla employees back to work, ignoring orders from public health officials.