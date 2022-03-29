Elon Musk Says He Has Coronavirus Again

Getty | JIM WATSON

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

The founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, appears to have caught the novel coronavirus once again.

Musk first tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020, when he experienced what he described as mild symptoms, including cough and "sniffles."

Musk Catches COVID-19

As reported by Business Insider, Musk took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he has caught COVID-19 again.

"How many gene changes before it's not COVID-19 anymore?" Musk asked.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," he added, without explaining what he means by "almost no symptoms."

Presumably, Musk got tested to confirm whether he has COVID-19, but he did not disclose this in his tweets.

This was not the first time for the controversial billionaire to express skepticism about mainstream science when it comes to the pandemic.

Is Musk Vaccinated?

Getty | Maja Hitij

So, is Musk is vaccinated against COVID-19?

In September 2020, Musk said he and members of his family would not get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus because they were not "at risk."

However, by December 2021 he seemingly changed his mind. In an interview at the time, Musk said he and his family were vaccinated because "the science is unequivocal" when it comes to vaccines.

Though it is possible to get COVID-19 even if vaccinated, people who have taken their shots experience milder symptoms, if any, and are extremely unlikely to die or end up in a hospital.

Controversial Opinions

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Musk has made a number of controversial comments about the virus, especially about the mitigation measures governments around the world were forced to impose.

On numerous occasions in 2020, the Tesla founder insisted that COVID-19 wasn't as deadly as most believe, and cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines.

"The coronavirus panic is dumb," he tweeted in March of that year.

Musk has also expressed opposition to public health measures, and slammed shelter-in-place orders as "fascist" and "forcible imprisoning."

In fact, in 2020, he sent Tesla employees back to work, ignoring orders from public health officials.

New Subvariant

Shutterstock | 495565

BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron, is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As reported by Politico, BA.2 comprises more than half of new cases reported in the U.S. last week, which suggests that it is highly contagious.

"This virus, like any virus, has evolutionary pressure to become more transmissible," explained David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

However, he added that it "has no pressure to become more deadly. All it wants to do is survive. It’s not out there to kill us."

