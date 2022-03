Clayton Kershaw has written his name in Dodgers history. Throughout his Hall of Famer career, he's made a record nine Opening Day starts, failing to be on the mound just in 2020 as he was out with an injury.

But all good things eventually come to an end, and Kershaw's remarkable career won't be the exception to that rule. Now, as he heads toward the sunset of his playing days, he'll have to step aside and let the young guns take the mound.