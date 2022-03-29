'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams Shares Thoughts On Firing Ramona Singer

Eboni K. Williams may not have always gotten along with Ramona Singer during their time together on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, but that doesn't mean she wants to see her co-star fired from the Bravo reality show.

Eboni K. Williams Doesn't Believe Ramona Singer Deserves To Be Booted From 'RHONY'

Eboni K. Williams recently spoke to Page Six about Ramona Singer and her future with the Real Housewives of New York City.

Before Variety confirmed that Andy Cohen will be completely recasting the series and including a number of the show's stars in an all-new show, which may be titled RHONY: OG or RHONY: Legacy, Williams said she doesn't believe Singer has done anything deserving of a firing from the evolving franchise.

“If I’m just looking at what was on the show, I don’t think anything on the show warrants the firing of Ramona,” Williams admitted. “That is my opinion."

Eboni K. Williams Believes Ramona Singer Is Relatable To A Percentage Of 'RHONY' Viewers

"Andy [Cohen] kind of speaks to this in different interviews — and I agree with him: Ramona’s way of thinking and the way she presents on the show is very representative of a significant portion of our country, OK?” Williams explained.

Williams has expressed support for President Biden, Singer is believed to be a Republican who was supportive of former president Donald Trump and frequents Mar-a-Lago.

Eboni K. Williams Doesn't Believe Bravo Should Offer A One-Sided Cast

According to Williams, she believes diversity is important to The Real Housewives of New York City, not only in terms of different ethnicities but also in regard to the political spectrum.

"If the answer is, ‘Well, we don’t like that,’ or, ‘We’re going to decide that is not “mainstream” and we’re going to silence it,’ [then], personally, I think that’s where radicalization and other really dangerous things take place,” she shared.

“The gag is I enjoy Ramona Singer, I really do. There’s a lot of quirky personality elements that we actually share in terms of taste and lifestyle,” she added. “We’re both savvy businesswomen, we’re both about our coins, we’re both about being self-made … We have points of connectivity, fun and similarities.” 

Eboni K. Williams And Ramona Singer Are Both Unconfirmed For The 'OG' Or 'Legacy' Series

Following the news of the Real Housewives of New York City split, fans are wondering who will be chosen for the OG or Legacy series. However, at this point in time, no cast members have been confirmed.

