'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams Shares Thoughts On Firing Ramona Singer

Eboni K. Williams recently spoke to Page Six about Ramona Singer and her future with the Real Housewives of New York City.

Before Variety confirmed that Andy Cohen will be completely recasting the series and including a number of the show's stars in an all-new show, which may be titled RHONY: OG or RHONY: Legacy, Williams said she doesn't believe Singer has done anything deserving of a firing from the evolving franchise.

“If I’m just looking at what was on the show, I don’t think anything on the show warrants the firing of Ramona,” Williams admitted. “That is my opinion."