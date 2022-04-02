Salma Hayek Looking Exotic In Swimsuit

Entertainment
Salma Hayek proved a massive hit as she gloriously arched back while in a plunging swimsuit and from a swimming pool earlier in the pandemic. The MCU actress, now followed by over 20 million on Instagram, was back to showing off her famous figure as she topped up her tan, also enjoying a peaceful and sun-drenched moment to herself.

Hayek remains in the news for the 2021-released movie House of Gucci, although the hit flick was likely still in pre-production when this photo was posted. Check it out below.

Stuns In Swimsuit

Scroll for the photo. Salma, who has revealed she feels posting bikini snaps is "liberating," was photographed goddess-like and in her element. The Mexican-American actress wore a thin-strapped and black one-piece swimsuit highlighting her hourglass figure, leaning back in a sunny pool with her head just at water level.

With both arms placed to her head, the Latina closed her eyes for a little zen moment, with the clear waters also flashing her toned thighs and trim waist.

See More Photos Below

Hayek continues to prove wildly popular with her swimwear snaps - in January 2022, the mom of one flaunted her killer cleavage while going all chic for a morning poolside coffee and wearing a plunging leopard-print swimsuit as she wrote:

"First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. 😎💫Primer café del primer lunes del primer mes del año nuevo #lunes #cafe @ysl." Of course, it was a win on more than one front for Salma, whose billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault technically owns the luxury label Saint Laurent via his Kering group.

Backing Will Smith

The latest sees Salma appearing to back Men in Black actor Will Smith, who caused a storm for his explosive and unexpected slap during the 2022 Oscars. Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock after making a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The new Oscar winner is now on Salma's Instagram via a joint throwback, with Salma congratulating him on his win.

Props To Her Old Friend

"Two of my favourite costars went home with Oscars last night 👏🏼👏🏼. Congratulations on your amazing work. @willsmith @samuelljackson," Salma captioned her selfie, adding: "And also two women have won best Director two years in a row. Congratulations @janecampion @chloezhao."

Salma also shouted out legendary Hollywood star and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard co-star Samuel L. Jackson. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

