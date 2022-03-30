There are many things to love about Ben Simmons, who is a fashion icon as well as a talented and attractive NBA player.

When Simmons is not working out and honing his basketball skills, he is using his social media platforms to flaunt his opulent and fashionable outfits.

The Australian basketball player has been able to develop a style that is popular among the younger generation. Hence, the reason for his large number of followers on his various social media platforms.

Most times, the 25-year-old is seen in sweatshirts and hoodies from brands like Nike, with which he signed an endorsement deal in 2016. Simmons seems to have a thing for face masks and has turned them into a fashion item.

Continue reading to see Simmons donned in his favorite designer outfits and face masks.