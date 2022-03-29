Olympian Aly Raisman Impresses In Bikini Handstand

The gymnast, who had announced her retirement in 2020, took to Instagram to express her excitement as she continues to be a part of the Aerie Real campaign. She shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a green tennis vest and skirt, an outfit from the Aerie Real brand. The beautiful gymnast stood on one foot with one leg and both arms extended in the air.

Aly also shared a video of the new brand ambassadors of the Aerie Real campaign, which included Antonia Gentry, Kelsie Ballerina, the NaeNae Twins, and the Rolletes. "...this campaign is about being the real You and encouraging people to use their voices…" she captions. She further encourages fans to share their stories on aerie.com to be a part of the next campaign.