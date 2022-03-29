The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may still be trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2021-22 NBA season but with their current performance, it's hard to see them reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. Aside from finding a way to get rid of Russell Westbrook and his massive salary, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will need to figure out how to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis a better supporting cast next season.
NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield To Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker & Kendrick Nunn To Pacers In Proposed Trade
Pursuing Buddy Hield For The Second Time
According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, one of the players that the Lakers could target on the trade market this summer is veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers have been interested in acquiring Hield since the 2021 NBA offseason. Before they engaged in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards last summer, there were rumors that the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a trade that would send Hield to Los Angeles in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and a future first-round pick. Unfortunately, the Lakers decided to back out from the deal after Westbrook became available on the trading block.
Proposed Lakers-Pacers Trade
When the season is officially over, the Lakers could correct the mistake they did last summer when they chose Westbrook over Hield. Though they gave up a plethora of their trade assets to acquire Westbrook from the Wizards, the Lakers could still come up with an intriguing offer to convince the Pacers to send Hield to Los Angeles in the 2022 NBA offseason. According to Teape, the Lakers could send a trade package that includes Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to the Pacers in exchange for Hield.
Buddy Hield Improves Lakers' Floor Spacing
Though he's not an All-Star, Hield would be a great addition to the Lakers. His potential arrival in Los Angeles is expected to improve the Lakers' performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 29-year-old shooting guard is averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Sharing the floor with a legitimate three-point threat like Hield would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.
Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade
The proposed trade deal with the Lakers would also be worth exploring for the Pacers. Though he's currently establishing an impressive performance in Indiana, keeping Hield no longer makes any sense for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. With the presence of younger guards like Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte in their backcourt, the Pacers are better off trading Hield for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.
Horton-Tucker may have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season but at 21, he perfectly fits the timeline of Haliburton. At 26, Nunn could still be part of the Pacers' rebuilding plans. If they don't see the need to keep him, they could easily flip his expiring contract for future draft assets before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.