Meet Megan Thee Stallion's 6 Adorable Dogs

Megan Thee Stallion is easily one of the world's current hit-makers, taking part in some of the trendiest bangers of the last few years such as the famously controversial WAP with Cardi B and the remix to her own song Savage that featured Beyonce and took TikTok by storm.

Everyone knows a musician's source of inspiration is love, and away from her music career and behind the Billboard headlines, Megan has got more than a handful and that's not a reference to her boyfriend Pardi, but rather about the six sets of four legs trotting around her home.

Meg's Love For Dogs

It wouldn't be surprising if, in a few years' time, Megan makes a long-term commitment to a cause for dogs because there's no doubt that they hold a special place in her heart. In fact, it's starting to make sense as to why the B-word is prevalent in her lyrics, considering she practically has a personal kennel.

Meet Thee Family

Megan currently has six dogs including her latest addition, a french bulldog in 2021 and interestingly, it's her first female! Megan more or less manifested her name, Oneita, which broke a preset tradition of naming her dogs with a numeric theme. Oneita got a welcome on Instagram where Megan made the confession.

Of Megan's six dogs, she has three french bulldogs, a cane Corso, a pit bull, and a merle dog. Before Oneita, there was the OG furious five: two other french bulldogs named 4oe (a play on the number four) and Dos (Spanish for the number two), a cane Corso named X (the Roman numeral for number ten), a pit bull named 5ive (a play on number five), and finally a merle pitbull named Six (certainly no need for further explanation).

Why Merle?

5ive has the title "merle" due to the merle gene she carries - a gene responsible for the formation of patches of color on a dog's coat and can also have an effect on eye color and skin pigment. Megan certainly seems to have a type when it comes to dogs, small but sturdy and preferably French. The fact that she has strong characters around her might contribute to the strength she oozes when out and about and through her music.

Life As A Stallion Pup

From a fan's point of view, it appears Megan has a favorite pup in her brood and the lucky doggo is 4oe, why? 4oe is presently the only dog with a personal Instagram account. 4oe however has a tendency of being a softie and allowing his brothers and sister to feature on his page, making sure each of them has their time to shine. 4oe has also been present in a lot of Megan's work life, so much so that he made an appearance in a photo of her groundbreaking Sports Illustrated magazine cover shoot. You can see more 4oe and the other dogs covered in Megan's new Snap Original 'Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion'. Safe to say, life is good for the Hottie and her Hot Dogs.

