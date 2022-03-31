Megan Thee Stallion is easily one of the world's current hit-makers, taking part in some of the trendiest bangers of the last few years such as the famously controversial WAP with Cardi B and the remix to her own song Savage that featured Beyonce and took TikTok by storm.

Everyone knows a musician's source of inspiration is love, and away from her music career and behind the Billboard headlines, Megan has got more than a handful and that's not a reference to her boyfriend Pardi, but rather about the six sets of four legs trotting around her home.