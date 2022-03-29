Georgia Steel Gets Sweaty In Bikini

The reality TV star revealed the daily abuse she has been facing at the hand of media trolls due to wrong spellings caused by dyslexia. She revealed in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail that she was diagnosed with dyslexia in her second year of high school when her science teacher asked that she be tested for the learning disability. She revealed that her manager checks her posts and corrects her. She said that she got a lot of online trolls.

“A lot of people will say, oh you spelt that wrong? or how stupid can you be”. The TV personality who has built an Instagram following of 1.6 million says that she believes that the daily insults are a part of the job.