English TV personality Georgia Steel stormed the internet once again when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a bright multicolored bikini. The celebrity TV personality bared her enchanting figure in a bright-colored bikini. Check out Georgia’s tantalizing beauty hour.
Georgia Steel Gets Sweaty In Bikini
Steel In Bikini
The former Love Island star stunned Instagram in a brightly colored bikini as she bared her enchanting figure. Her gorgeously slim figure. Her cleavage, hips, and shoulders were also on full display as her dark hair framed her face. Lashings of mascara accentuated her green eyes, and her rosy lips made her look even more gorgeous. See the photo below:
Steel Looks Ravishing In Yellow Bikini
The 23-year-old television personality looks ravishing in a yellow bikini. Steel shows off her tall, slim figure as she crosses her legs while standing at a pool in Rudding Park Hotel. A single waist bead accentuated her waist as her dark brown hair framed her face. The photo she posted on her Instagram page had fans trooping in numbers to shower her with compliments.
Battle With Dyslexia
The reality TV star revealed the daily abuse she has been facing at the hand of media trolls due to wrong spellings caused by dyslexia. She revealed in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail that she was diagnosed with dyslexia in her second year of high school when her science teacher asked that she be tested for the learning disability. She revealed that her manager checks her posts and corrects her. She said that she got a lot of online trolls.
“A lot of people will say, oh you spelt that wrong? or how stupid can you be”. The TV personality who has built an Instagram following of 1.6 million says that she believes that the daily insults are a part of the job.
Steel Is Not Ashamed Of Her Dyslexia
Steel revealed that she does see dyslexia as something to be ashamed of. She says that she has come to accept it as a character. “I don't really think of it as a burden, I've kind of come to think of it as character. I always thought, oh, maybe I'm not that clever. That's the best way I looked at it" she says. She also revealed that she wants to use her dyslexia to her advantage and help others like herself. She advised young boys and girls like herself that their learning disability is not something they should be ashamed of, but rather, they should embrace it and make up for it by working on other areas of strength.