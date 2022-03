Olympian Eileen Gu may be famous for her skiing prowess but it turns out she’s got some impressive boxing skills, too. The 18-year-old Freeski gold medalist shared a short clip on Instagram on March 17 showing her in a sparring session with a Jackie Chan Stunt Team trainer. Wearing a camo crop-top and black shorts, Gu flaunted not only her fine fighting form but her trim abs as well.

The clip comes at the end of a carousel post showing her action-filled trip to Beijing, China. See below.