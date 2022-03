Dior's global ambassadors showed out at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party on March 27. However, they weren't the only ones putting on for the French fashion house because other notable stars like Award-winning director Jane Campion and Golden Globe best actress Rachel Zegler also represented Dior. The best part about each style is the diversity - every piece had a different structure, color scheme, and cut, almost as if different designers made them.

Keep scrolling to see the stars.