Zoe Kravitz Looks Likes A Doll In YSL Dress

The Oscars wasn't the first place Zoë turned heads in a YSL dress. She impressed everyone with her velvet Batman-inspired cutout black dress for the premiere of her latest movie from the DC Comics universe. The mini-bangs look like they're here to stay, and we don't mind because it suits her structured face perfectly.

She also wore a leather trench coat designed by the Creative Director who's her friend, Anthony Vaccarello during her press tour.