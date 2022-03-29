Zoë Kravitz reminded us of classic Hollywood when she walked the Oscars carpet in a soft pink YSL dress. The actress departed from her risque black dresses worn during The Batman press tour and premieres, surprising fans and fashion critics. It's been so long since she wore something this feminine and girly on the Red Carpet, and we're not mad at the style choice. Zoë also kept the look subtle, wearing her short hair in a packed style.
Zoe Kravitz Looks Likes A Doll In YSL Dress
Something Different From Z
Catwoman wore a blush pink column dress with a tight bodice stopping under her bust before joining the gathered pencil skirt reaching past her feet. It also featured a half ribbon slanted to the side in a faux mono-sleeve. Zoë paired her look with a simple diamond jewelry piece consisting of a choker necklace and stud earrings from Kwiat. Her jewelry and subtle makeup choice suited her neat double-bun and short bangs giving her an Audrey Hepburn look.
Presenting With Jake Gyllenhaal
Zoë presented during the show alongside Jake Gyllenhaal even though she didn't earn any nomination. The YSL ambassador also had many other mini-reunions during the event, especially one with her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman. She stood out positively in a sea of reds, golds, blacks, and greens wearing her soft pink dress. The 33-year-old was one of the few who opted for subtle designs on a night when many ladies would rather wear ballgowns and dramatic trains.
Zoë Lands The Best Dressed For The Night Spot
Zoë's style impressed fashion critics, earning her a spot on the Best-Dressed lists of the night. She really surprised everyone by wearing something so out of character since we're used to seeing her in overtly sexy outfits. If things go well with her Directorial debut on Pussy Island, we just might see the daring star return to the Oscars with a nomination! According to Style Caster, five years took the actress to complete the script.
Zoë Embraces YSL Fashion
The Oscars wasn't the first place Zoë turned heads in a YSL dress. She impressed everyone with her velvet Batman-inspired cutout black dress for the premiere of her latest movie from the DC Comics universe. The mini-bangs look like they're here to stay, and we don't mind because it suits her structured face perfectly.
She also wore a leather trench coat designed by the Creative Director who's her friend, Anthony Vaccarello during her press tour.