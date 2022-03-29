'I Got You': Lady Gaga And Liza Minnelli's Heartwarming Moment At The Oscars

Minnelli and Gaga took the stage to present Best Picture, which was won by Sian Heder's CODA. This year marks Minnelli's 50th anniversary of Cabaret, her acclaimed musical drama. According to Scott Gorenstein, who previously worked as Minnelli's assistant, Gaga requested Minnelli's presence onstage with her. Despite the fact that Minnelli is 76 years old and is struggling with health problems, she agreed to join Gaga at the Oscars. She appeared that evening in all black ensemble set off by wide pink cuffs and her signature red lipstick.

Gaga, resplendent in a sequined tuxedo, opened her speech by calling Minnelli a "showbiz legend." When the audience gave Minnelli a standing ovation, Gaga turned to her and said, "do you see that? They love you." Although Minnelli at times appeared disoriented, Gaga gently guided her through the process.

The crowning moment came when Minnelli seemed confused about her notecards - Gaga leaned toward her and said, "I got you." Minnelli's confident reply came swiftly: "I know."