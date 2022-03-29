'I Got You': Lady Gaga And Liza Minelli's Heartwarming Moment At The Oscars

Minelli and Gaga took the stage to present Best Picture, which was won by Sian Heder's CODA. This year marks Minelli's 50th anniversary of Cabaret, her acclaimed musical drama. According to Scott Gorenstein, who previously worked as Minelli's assistant, Gaga requested Minelli's presence onstage with her. Despite the fact that Minelli is 76 years old and is struggling with health problems, she agreed to join Gaga at the Oscars. She appeared that evening in all black ensemble set off by wide pink cuffs and her signature red lipstick.

Gaga, resplendent in a sequined tuxedo, opened her speech by calling Minelli a "showbiz legend." When the audience gave Minelli a standing ovation, Gaga turned to her and said, "do you see that? They love you." Although Minelli at times appeared disoriented, Gaga gently guided her through the process.

The crowning moment came when Minelli seemed confused about her notecards - Gaga leaned toward her and said, "I got you." Minelli's confident reply came swiftly: "I know."