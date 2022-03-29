Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli made headlines this week after appearing together at the Academy Awards. Gaga's kind and dignified treatment of Liza Minelli stood out as a moment of cooperation, even as the entertainment media spun out endless articles about Will Smith's violent reaction to an insensitive joke told by Chris Rock. Keep scrolling to learn more about these extraordinary women and their presentation of the most important award of the evening.
'I Got You': Lady Gaga And Liza Minelli's Heartwarming Moment At The Oscars
Kindness Amid The Chaos
Minelli and Gaga took the stage to present Best Picture, which was won by Sian Heder's CODA. This year marks Minelli's 50th anniversary of Cabaret, her acclaimed musical drama. According to Scott Gorenstein, who previously worked as Minelli's assistant, Gaga requested Minelli's presence onstage with her. Despite the fact that Minelli is 76 years old and is struggling with health problems, she agreed to join Gaga at the Oscars. She appeared that evening in all black ensemble set off by wide pink cuffs and her signature red lipstick.
Gaga, resplendent in a sequined tuxedo, opened her speech by calling Minelli a "showbiz legend." When the audience gave Minelli a standing ovation, Gaga turned to her and said, "do you see that? They love you." Although Minelli at times appeared disoriented, Gaga gently guided her through the process.
The crowning moment came when Minelli seemed confused about her notecards - Gaga leaned toward her and said, "I got you." Minelli's confident reply came swiftly: "I know."
Looking Back At Liza's Career
Minelli, who is the daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minelli, is best known as the star of the critically acclaimed 1972 musical, Cabaret. She began her career in Off-Broadway productions such as Best Foot Forward and quickly rose through the ranks of musical theater performers. She went on to become part of an elite group of entertainers known as EGOTS, or those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. In the late 1980s, she toured with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr. In the 2000s, she made regular guest appearance on the hit show, Arrested Development. Her alto singing voice and magnetic stage presence helped cement her place in Hollywood history. She is one of the rare stars whose career has spanned decades and generations.
This isn't the first time Gaga has had a touching friendship with an older Hollywood star. A viral post on Facebook pointed out the similarities between her friendship with Minelli and her friendship with crooner Tony Bennett. Scroll down for more on Gaga's other famous friendship.
Gaga And Bennett
Tony Bennett, who has recorded over 50 albums in the course of his singing career, first heard Gaga perform in 2011 when she sang at a charity event. He requested to meet her after her performance, which left her and her mother feeling nervous. By 2012, they had made a jazz album together, Cheek to Cheek. She later made a guest appearance on his album, Duets II, which was also released in 2012.
Although Bennett is now battling Alzheimer's disease, he maintains his enduring friendship with Gaga, who helped him celebrate his 90th birthday. Her love and tenderness toward Bennett united their fan base and attracted scores of new fans.
With Bennett and with Minelli, Gaga has shown herself to be a consummate professional, a true friend and a gentle soul. Keep reading for more on Gaga's good heart.
Beyond Friendship
Gaga's good heart extends beyond her inner circle of friends and colleagues. She is a well-known advocate for LGBT rights, and she is outspoken about other human rights issues. Her foundation, Born This Way, works with children who have been affected by issues such as bullying and abandonment. She is also known for hiring fans, partnering with UNICEF, and donating upwards of $1 million when New York City and the surrounding area was hit by Hurricane Sandy.
Whether Gaga is showing support onstage with Minelli or volunteering her time, her kindness and grace remain on full display.