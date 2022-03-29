The Spinoff Fans Of 'The Real Housewives' Should Be Watching

While speaking to Bravo's The Daily Dish, exec Andy Cohen explained how Ultimate Girls Trip is different from the Real Housewives.

"In terms of on Ultimate Girls Trip, it was so clear that these women were getting together because we had put them together. They were from different shows, they know each other because of them all being Housewives. And so, we just embraced it from the start, and it made it fun," Cohen said. "You’ll see it on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 as well. You’ll see them breaking the fourth wall and talking about their shows."

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one is available now on Peacock.