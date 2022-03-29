If you're a fan of the Real Housewives, you don't want to miss one of the franchise's newest spinoff, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
The Spinoff Fans Of 'The Real Housewives' Should Be Watching
'RHUGT' Season One Filmed In Turks And Caicos In April 2021
In spring of last year, after the launch of NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, a spinoff of the Real Housewives, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, went into production in Turks and Caicos with Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps.
During the trip, the ladies of the show stayed in a rental home from the real estate agency of Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. And, throughout their trip, they embarked on a number of adventures, including a day out on a boat.
The Ladies Of 'RHUGT' Battled At Times
Although there was plenty of fun had during the ladies' trip to Turks and Caicos, there was also plenty of drama, including tiffs between Singer and Moore, and Giudice and Gorga, who continue to feud over whether or not Gorga joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey behind her sister-in-law's back years ago.
While the format seemed to include two ladies from each franchise, Richards was unique in that none of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members were included in the first season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
The Second Season Of 'RHUGT' Is Expected To Premiere Soon
Months after Richards, Moore, Bailey, Giudice, Gorga, Singer, and de Lesseps filmed season one of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, another group of Real Housewives landed in The Berkshires of Massachusetts, where they filmed a second season of the Peacock series at Bluestone Manor, a mansion owned by former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Dorinda Medley.
Included in Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two, which was filmed in September of last year, are Medley, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin.
The Fourth Wall Gets Broken On 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip'
While speaking to Bravo's The Daily Dish, exec Andy Cohen explained how Ultimate Girls Trip is different from the Real Housewives.
"In terms of on Ultimate Girls Trip, it was so clear that these women were getting together because we had put them together. They were from different shows, they know each other because of them all being Housewives. And so, we just embraced it from the start, and it made it fun," Cohen said. "You’ll see it on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 as well. You’ll see them breaking the fourth wall and talking about their shows."
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one is available now on Peacock.