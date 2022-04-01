Vanessa Hudgens Folds Leg In Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens was soaking wet in shallow ocean waters and rocking a tiny bikini while folding a leg in a head-turning Instagram share back in 2020. Sending out early pandemic energy, the 33-year-old actress proved her bikini game is strong, also reminding fans that with a workout body like that, it's of no surprise she was cherry-picked by athletic apparel giant Fabletics.

The High School Musical alum stunned as she got soaking wet, with a fun caption offering a little more to the mermaid in the sea shot.