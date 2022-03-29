Jessica Alba Talks Going To Therapy With Kids On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Jessica Alba opened up about her relationship with her children, specifically the daughters she shares with husband Cash Warren, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.
Jessica Alba Attends Therapy With Honor And Haven
Jessica Alba goes to therapy with her two oldest daughters, Honor and Haven.
While appearing on the March 28 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, via YouTube, Alba said that because she was determined to have a good relationship with her children, she decided to attend therapy with the two of them.
"One is full-on teenager and she is so tall and just like, a whole situation... That's honor and then Haven is my middle child and she's like, the glue that keeps everyone together. She's 10 so she's doing the sort of like, preteen thing," Alba began.
Jessica Alba Knows Her Kids Are At A Challenging Age
"It's interesting because they're caught between being kids and adults and so they have all of these very like, grown thoughts and ideas, and so many feelings, but without the knowledge of life and the experiences you get," Alba continued.
According to Alba, her daughters want to act like adults and live their lives as if they've already matured -- even though they haven't done so quite yet.
"Something happens with age so they want to do everything and they want to have complete autonomy to do and say and feel and I'm like, 'Yes. But I'm still your parent. I'm going to give you boundaries and you're gonna have rules,' Alba noted.
Jessica Alba Wanted To Better Understand Her Daughters
Because Alba obviously has so much love and care for her children, she wanted to figure out a way to better understand what they were going through -- and how to parent them through it.
"I wanted to have a good relationship with them so I started going to therapy with them. I was like, 'I want to go to therapy with you so you can tell me how you want me to communicate with you and how, obviously you're going to have to be punished when you're not doing the right thing. How do you want that to go down?'" Alba shared.
Therapy Sessions Allowed Jessica Alba's Kids To Feel 'Seen'
"It actually works because they get to speak their piece, speak their truth, they feel seen and heard," Alba concluded.
Also on the show, Alba said that there is just one punishment that works for both of her daughters.
"The one punishment that does work for both is I make them listen to a meditation when they're being rotten," she revealed.
