Jessica Alba Talks Going To Therapy With Kids On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Jessica Alba goes to therapy with her two oldest daughters, Honor and Haven.

While appearing on the March 28 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, via YouTube, Alba said that because she was determined to have a good relationship with her children, she decided to attend therapy with the two of them.

"One is full-on teenager and she is so tall and just like, a whole situation... That's honor and then Haven is my middle child and she's like, the glue that keeps everyone together. She's 10 so she's doing the sort of like, preteen thing," Alba began.