Olivia Rodrigo Talks Breakup That Inspired 'Sour' On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Olivia Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, may have played coy about their relationship during the time they were allegedly dating years ago. But, after the release of Rodrigo's album, Sour, in 2021, many were convinced that tracks, including Traitor, Deja Vu and Drivers License, were inspired by the assumed couple's split.

Although fans may never know exactly what went on between Rodriguez and Basset, she opened up about a breakup while appearing on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.