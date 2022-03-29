Olivia Rodrigo is taking some of the responsibility for the breakup that inspired numerous tracks on her Sour album. Find out what she said about her split on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Olivia Rodrigo Talks Breakup That Inspired 'Sour' On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Olivia Rodrigo's Album Was Allegedly Inspired By Joshua Bassett
Olivia Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, may have played coy about their relationship during the time they were allegedly dating years ago. But, after the release of Rodrigo's album, Sour, in 2021, many were convinced that tracks, including Traitor, Deja Vu and Drivers License, were inspired by the assumed couple's split.
Although fans may never know exactly what went on between Rodriguez and Basset, she opened up about a breakup while appearing on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Olivia Rodrigo Felt Guilty About The Split
In a video shared on YouTube, Drew Barrymore mentioned the breakup that inspired Rodrigo's album. And, in turn, Rodrigo admitted that she experienced guilt after the split.
“I just remember going through that awful heartbreak and feeling so responsible for it too in a way,” Rodrigo replied, via Billboard. “Like, you can blame someone else and be like, ‘Oh I hate that you did that to me.’ But when you really think about it, you put yourself in a position to be hurt and nobody’s perfect, and you must have done things wrong in that relationship too.”
Olivia Rodrigo Was Surrounded By 'Yes' People
As she allegedly faced criticism within her relationship, feeling that she could do no right, Rodrigo was also receiving constant praise from many in her inner circle.
"I just remember being like, ‘Oh I could do the worst thing and people could say that I did an amazing thing,’ so how will I know if I’m actually doing a good job?” Rodrigo wondered. “And I kind of, like, swung to the other side of the pendulum where I just thought everything I did was bad all the time.”
Olivia Rodrigo's Ex Was Overwhelmingly Critical
Speaking specifically about the relationship that inspired her Sour album, Rodrigo admitted that she constantly found herself on the receiving end of an intense amount of scrutiny from her unnamed partner.
“I think maybe we really like criticism in that way because we didn’t hear a lot of it growing up,” she admitted. “I definitely gravitate towards people who are like that in a good way, but maybe also in a bad way."