Alexandra Daddario, 36, can never go wrong in a Carolina Herrera dress and her stylist, Emma Jade Morrison, knows that too well. The actress sparkled in a black beaded column dress for the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. It didn't matter that she wasn't nominated in any category since she didn't feature in any blockbuster or critically acclaimed film in 2021. However, seeing the 36-year-old on the Vanity Fair carpet would've deceived any non-movie enthusiast that she was indeed a nominee, if not awardee for the night. Yes, she looked that good.
Alexandra Daddario Bares Cleavage In Sheer Carolina Herrera Dress
Alexandra Daddario In A Plunging Neck Dress
The Percy Jackson alum wore a black beaded mesh Carolina Herrera dress straight off the Fall/Winter 22 runway. Its mock neck over the plunging princess cut showed off her well-rounded cleavage while her face stood out with its immaculate makeup. Alexandra wore a bright red lipstick (her signature go-to) and packed her brunette hair into a small neat bun. She accessorized her look with a statement floral motif drop silver and green earrings, then topped it off with black, red bottom heeled stilettos.
Straight Off The Runway
Alexandra's dress was the gown variant of the jumpsuit below. Its structured and linear cuts featured beaded fringes for added exquisiteness.
"The silhouettes this season are markedly linear and tailored, yet feature moments of exuberance like an undulating cascade, an enormous sleeve or a color reveal at a hem. Bustier shapes are sensually and precisely cut, reinterpreted as fresh separates or daring beaded fringe."
The dress retained the plunging neckline but added a see-through mesh material over the pencil-thin dress, which sensualized the dress 100 times. There's something exotic about a transparent dress - it leaves little to the imagination yet covers so much.
NYFW For Carolina Herrera
The chances that Alexandra fell in love with her dress during Carolina Herrera's New York Fashion Week show are 99.9%. The actress had a front-row experience of the exquisite models as they strutted across the runway in their bold dresses. She wore a red power shorts suit with a long black cape matching her polka-dotted pointed-toe shoes.
Look Out For Alexandra Next Year
The Screen Actors Guild Awards named her the ambassador of this year's event alongside Ross Butler, and it appears she may very well make another splash at next year's award circuit. This year she's set to feature in major productions opposite legends in the industry like Christopher Plummer for Wildflower and Harry Hamlin (rumored) for AMC's Mayfair Witches.