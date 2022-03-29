Alexandra Daddario Bares Cleavage In Sheer Carolina Herrera Dress

Alexandra Daddario, 36, can never go wrong in a Carolina Herrera dress and her stylist, Emma Jade Morrison, knows that too well. The actress sparkled in a black beaded column dress for the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. It didn't matter that she wasn't nominated in any category since she didn't feature in any blockbuster or critically acclaimed film in 2021. However, seeing the 36-year-old on the Vanity Fair carpet would've deceived any non-movie enthusiast that she was indeed a nominee, if not awardee for the night. Yes, she looked that good.