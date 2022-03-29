Channing Tatum Talks Wanting To Look Like Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

When DeGeneres then wanted to know more about the time Tatum and Pitt spent together off-screen, Tatum shared, via PEOPLE, that the two of them have "ridden motorcycles" with one another and said that Pitt is "everything you want him to be."

Tatum then went on to reveal that despite Pitt's more intense roles, he's actually quite the comedian.

"He's so funny in [The Lost City]," he noted. "I think people just don't know how funny he is. I think he's done comedies, but nothing this broad."

In addition to starring alongside Pitt, Tatum also filmed The Lost City with Sandra Bullock. And, in the flick, Tatum acts as the model for the covers for Bullock's character Loretta Sage's novels.