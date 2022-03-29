Channing Tatum Talks Wanting To Look Like Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Getty | Sean Zanni

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Channing Tatum may be widely known for his good looks, but even he has once wished to look like Brad Pitt. Find out what he said about his The Lost City co-star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Phoenix For Deandre Ayton & Mikal Bridges

NBA Rumors: Knicks' Dream Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To New York For Fournier, Quickley, Toppin & Draft Picks

Zoe Kravitz Looks Likes A Doll In YSL Dress

'I Got You': Lady Gaga And Liza Minelli's Heartwarming Moment At The Oscars

The Spinoff Fans Of 'The Real Housewives' Should Be Watching

Brad Pitt Served As Inspiration For Channing Tatum

Shutterstock | 1092671

When preparing for his latest role in The Lost City, actor Channing Tatum had a vision in mind for the look he wanted to attain. And, oddly enough, that look was inspired by one of his co-stars in the film: Brad Pitt.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last Thursday, ahead of the movie's highly-anticipated premiere, Tatum recalled his initial thoughts.

Entertainment

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

By Geri Green

Channing Tatum Was Inspired By Brad Pitt's 'Legends Of The Fall' Look

Getty | Handout

"I actually gave the note — I have to wear a wig for my cover-model look, Dash's look, and I was like, 'I just want to look like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt," Tatum revealed to host Ellen DeGeneres. "'Can you please make me that? Make me as close to that as you can possibly make me.'"

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Her Diamonds

Channing Tatum And Brad Pitt Bonded Over Their Love Of Motorcycles

Shutterstock | 842245

When DeGeneres then wanted to know more about the time Tatum and Pitt spent together off-screen, Tatum shared, via PEOPLE, that the two of them have "ridden motorcycles" with one another and said that Pitt is "everything you want him to be."

Tatum then went on to reveal that despite Pitt's more intense roles, he's actually quite the comedian.

"He's so funny in [The Lost City]," he noted. "I think people just don't know how funny he is. I think he's done comedies, but nothing this broad."

In addition to starring alongside Pitt, Tatum also filmed The Lost City with Sandra Bullock. And, in the flick, Tatum acts as the model for the covers for Bullock's character Loretta Sage's novels.

Channing Tatum Explains 'The Lost City'

Getty | Steve Granitz

When DeGeneres asked Tatum to explain the plotline of The Lost City, Tatum first gave a nod to Bullock's character.

"So she's a romance novel writer, very, very successful. Her name's Loretta. She's played by Sandra Bullock. I play this guy Dash McMahon, that is her kind of Fabio, her cover model, in a way. And she can't stand me. And she gets kidnapped and I have to go and rescue her and we go on a little adventure together," he explained.

As for his experience with Bullock, Tatum said she's "every bit as lovely as you want her to be."

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Miley Cyrus In Bikini With Hot Sister Brandi

Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Curvy Backside

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.