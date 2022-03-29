Brie Larson In Bikini Longs For 'Happy Place'

Oscar award-winning actress Brie Larson, 32, is set to reprise her role as a Marvel superhero, Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, in the upcoming film Ms. Marvel next year. Despite the good news, she faced backlash from fans for promoting NFTs, leading to a rumor about her character's replacement. The actress posted a picture of her casting chair with Carol Danvers, but that didn't quell rumors of her replacement. While she's been training for her reprisal regardless of the controversy surrounding her role, Brie longs for a return to her happy place - between the pages of a good book.