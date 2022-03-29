'We’re In A Better Place': 'RHOBH' Stars Erika Jayne And Garcelle Beauvais Move On

Following a drama-filled 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais proved they were still not on good terms when Beauvais suddenly unfollowed her Bravo co-star on Instagram.

Later revealing that Jayne had allegedly “called [her] something that [she] didn’t like,” Beauvais got fans of the reality series talking with the unfollow and also discussed the matter on her talk show, The Real.

Several weeks later, Beauvais is addressing their feud once again. And this time, it's better news for fans who want to see them in a good place.