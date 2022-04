January Jones thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers in a sailor-style and very flirty bikini back in summer 2020. Proving you can look as good in your 40s as you did in your 20s, the Mad Men actress put on her favorite outfit as she posed poolside from her swanky L.A. home, delighting her army of fans and showing off her curves big-time.

Despite a plunging neckline, the 44-year-old kept a cute and girly vibe, posing close up and showing off her rock-hard abs. Check it out below.