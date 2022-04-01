Carmella In Bikini For Tongue Flick

WWE superstar Carmella has been upping her bikini game, proving that a pool-ready look can be dressed up. The pro wrestler, 34, continues to turn heads as her Instagram following builds up. Now followed by 5.4 million, Carmella keeps reinventing herself on the platform, and one photo, in particular, has been gaining attention.

In August 2021, Carmella (born Leah Van Dale) sent out her best attitude for some party energy while in a black bikini and sheer cover-up skirt, and the snap has now topped 79,000 likes. See why below.