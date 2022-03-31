Sasha Banks In Bikini Shows 'Before And After'

Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Entertainment
Geri Green

WWE star Sasha Banks has been showing off both her bikini body and her sense of humor. The pro wrestler, 30, turned heads poolside and in a bikini top and Daisy Dukes ahead of the pandemic, but her photo wasn't a traditional one. Sasha was joking about "before" and "after" Key West, seemingly hinting that too much time away in a fun location could wind up with her both larger and, it would seem, pregnant.

The amusing post, shared with Sasha's 5.4 million followers, has now gained over 69,000 likes, with 34-year-old WWE star Carmella even leaving a like. Check it out below.

The Latest

Catching A Killer Clown: The Story Of John Wayne Gacy

NFL News: Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady's Comeback Didn't Impact His Decision To Retire

NFL Rumors: Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst Discuss The Packers' Offseason

NBA News: Warriors 'Disrespect' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green By Not Trading Young Players, Says Andre Iguodala

Zendaya Shares How She Copes With Anxiety

Too Much Fun...?

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo, one coming as a split-screen. Over on the left, Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha was sending out her rock-hard body as she posed by an outdoor pool and dressed for both the water and a little partying. She drew attention to her ripped figure while in a plunging and push-up black bikini top, with a little denim Daisy Dukes action and a baseball cap shouting out Florida weather and summer wardrobes.

Smiling as she flaunted her world-famous purple hair, Banks went low-key with barely any makeup on, with the photo on the right showing, well, something else.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

The image on the right was a different person in a very different situation. Here, fans saw a pregnant woman in a bikini. "Before and after Key West," Sasha joked in her caption. Fans, however, are keen to have this girl "either way," proving they aren't just about objectivity and looks.

Sasha has since updated with endless reminders of how she stays in shape, plus that 2020 YouTube video showing her deadlifting weights in the gym. The California native also loves egg-white omelets and rich protein sources, but she does let herself cheat a little - per Superhero Jacked, she loves ramen and pizza on treat days.

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

Saves Cash, Too

Shutterstock | 564025

Sasha, who has admitted staying healthy on the road can be tricky, has even shared her favorite money-saving tip. It's as simple as bringing your own food.

“It’s probably saving me like $200 a week by making my own food. I make ground turkey, ground buffalo, chicken and vegetables. I feel like my body has changed completely knowing what ingredients you’re putting in your body," she has stated.

Celebrity Followers

Sasha's Instagram is gaining momentum, and with celebs, too. Alongside 38-year-old WWE star Nikki Bella and Carmella, she's followed by Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney as well as rapper Nicki Minaj.

Read Next

Must Read

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Nastia Liukin Lifts Leg In Black Spandex Bodysuit During Yoga Workout

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Inside Thylane Blondeau’s Chic Paris Apartment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.