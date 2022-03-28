'They're Very Unbelievable': Tamra Judge Shades 'RHOC' Friendships

Earlier this month, as she and Teddi Mellencamp attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Tamra Judge was asked for her thoughts on the Real Housewives of Orange County season 16. And, after the show, she shared a clip of an interview she did with Entertainment Tonight on her Twitter page.

"Spilled my thoughts to Entertainment Tonight on this season of [RHOC]. My girl Teddi Mellencamp is always getting me in trouble," Judge wrote in the caption of the clip, along with a laughing emoji.