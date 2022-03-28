Alessandra Ambrosio Impresses In Bikini Handstand

Alessandra Ambrosio is never far from the beach due to her jet-set lifestyle. Her love for bikinis led her into owning her swimsuit brand. In 2018, she launched GAL Floripa, a swimwear line. The beach babe revealed that she founded the company with her sister Aline and best friend Gisele because she believes in female bonding. The name GAL Floripa was chosen to represent the synergy between Gisele, Alessandra, and Aline and the Floripa location where it was founded.

On her website, Alessandra referred to the brand as one with the purpose of inspiring women to embrace their feminist years with a holistic approach.

Knowing that the stunning model owns a swimsuit line, one can bet that she never runs out of beautiful bikini pieces. She constantly updates her fans with jaw-dropping bikini photos.

