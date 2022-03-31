Jessie James Decker In Bikini Enjoys Rope Swing

Getty | Taylor Hill

Geri Green

Jessie James Decker stripped down to the tiniest bikini for an eye-popping display while enjoying a suspended rope swing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the end of 2021. The country singer and clothing designer was all golden tan, abs, and cleavage in an Instagram photo now topping 89,000 likes, showing off her Beach Bunny Swimwear and definitely seeming to be enjoying that vacation.

The shot, which impressed former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, showed the mom of three's ripped workout body, but this photo was about fun, not hard grind. Check it out below.

Tiny Bikini In Mexico

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo. Opting out of tagging her popular Kittenish clothing line, Jessie posed rocking another brand. The photo showed her sun-drenched and amid the old carved stone and wooden decking - Jessie folded a leg while balancing one foot on a rope swing and highlighting her gym-honed figure in a multi-tonal blue bikini with pink and orange accents.

Going high-waisted and low-cut, the Jessie & Eric star held a refreshing beverage, also shielding herself from beating rays via a large straw hat and shades. "Cabo just brings it outta me," the blonde wrote.

See More Pics Below

Not long after, and dressed for a glam night out, Jessie posed all smiles in a cut-out black dress and high heels, shouting out her "Baecation" and writing: "Cabo #baecation for the books! Between the dancing, beach hype girl shoots, yummy food and girl talk this a trip we won’t forget! Can’t wait to do it again. Love y’all dearly ☀️ #cabo21 #maxcapacity." The Just Feed Me author then shared a gallery featuring her massive entourage of gal pals, here gaining a like from actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

Gaining Quarantine Weight

Jessie has made pandemic headlines for revealing she underwent a breast augmentation, but the "new boobies" haven't been the only talking point. Decker has been happy to stay honest and open about her weight journey - the South Beach Diet face last year revealed:

"I gained the quarantine 10, like everybody did," adding: "I mean, we were having, like, wine every night for a minute there. I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is not a good habit!' So we're back on a good program, I'm working out a few times a week. I'm eating well. And so I just feel good about it."

Looking Fabulous After Three Kids

Shutterstock | 564025

Jessie's Instagram, meanwhile, shows regular gym sessions and a balanced approach, this as the star continues to whip up healthy family meals for husband Eric Decker and kids Eric Decker II, Vivianne, and Forrest. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

