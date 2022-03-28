Last week, Real Housewives exec Andy Cohen announced to Variety that he and his team would be completely rebooting The Real Housewives of New York City with a new group of women and including several former cast members of the show in a new Legacy or OG series.

However, according to a new report from Radar Online, the ex-cast members won't be paid nearly what they were for starring on RHONY. Instead, they will allegedly be offered just $100,000 for their first season with the upcoming program.