A number of former Real Housewives of New York City cast members will be featured in a new series that will potentially air on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.
'RHONY' Gets Reboot And Legacy Series With Reduced Pay
Former 'RHONY' Stars Will Reportedly Make Far Less On The Legacy Or OG Series
Last week, Real Housewives exec Andy Cohen announced to Variety that he and his team would be completely rebooting The Real Housewives of New York City with a new group of women and including several former cast members of the show in a new Legacy or OG series.
However, according to a new report from Radar Online, the ex-cast members won't be paid nearly what they were for starring on RHONY. Instead, they will allegedly be offered just $100,000 for their first season with the upcoming program.
Luann De Lesseps Will Reportedly Be Left Out Of The New Show's Cast
In addition to the returning women from The Real Housewives of New York City getting a massive pay cut to be part of the Legacy or OG series, Radar Online revealed that Luann De Lesseps will be left out of the spinoff, saying that the reality star, who was featured as one of the original cast members of the show, will instead be moving on to a different deal with the E! network -- although they did not explain what that deal would entail.
Andy Cohen Considered Including Some Of The 'RHONY' Cast In Season 14
When Variety questioned Cohen about whether he considered bringing back certain members from the Real Housewives of New York City season 13 cast, naming De Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Eboni K. Williams, Cohen confirmed that he and his team discussed a number of different scenarios regarding how they should move forward.
"I mean, we talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: Let’s just totally start over. And then there were people who were like, 'Wait a minute, but what about this group that we’ve invested 13 years in?' I think that’s why this is really listening to everybody."
Andy Cohen Is Excited To Move Forward With The Separate Shows
Cohen continued on about his discussions for the future of Real Housewives of New York City, saying, "It’s been long and thought out, but in truth, we really just started having the most serious conversations over the last few months. Because we also just wanted to sit and get some air and recalibrate."
"We’re totally revitalizing RHONY with the energy and spirit of the of the city of New York, and bringing it up to date, while also giving the fans the gift of being able to visit with their old friends," he added.