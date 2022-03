She thanked her team for always "coming to play" since they created magic with her look. Her stylist Micaela Erlanger teased this moment when she posted the 2014 Oscar moment that cemented Lupita as a fashion icon in Hollywood.

While the actress traveled to the event with excitement for a fun-filled night, she had no idea she'd be a front witness to the Chris Rock/Will Smith drama that unfolded. Lupita sat behind Will Smith, making her facial expression noticeable as it switched from a smile to utter shock. The British actress thought it was a staged altercation at first until the Oscar award-winner shouted at the comedian to "Keep [my] his wife's name out of his f*cking mouth!"