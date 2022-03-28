How Demi Lovato Is Helping De-Stigmatize Mental Disorders

Demi Lovato had everything going well for them before they even clocked 18. The 29-year-old is a successful American actress, singer and songwriter who has been on television shows and films, got a record deal, and achieved so much more.

However, aside from being a fantastic singer who uses their voice to entertain their audience, they have built a reputation by utilizing their voice to de-stigmatize mental illness.

In 2010, the actress opened up about their mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. As a result, they had to suspend their South American tour and go to rehab in the US, where they were diagnosed. Since then, they have been a mental health advocate.

Demi believes people should be open about their mental health struggles. Therefore, they have decided to use their experience to shed more light on how to tackle mental health issues.

Here's how Demi has helped their fans and other people overcome mental health issues.