Dior Taps Anya Taylor-Joy, Jisoo For Lipstick Relaunch

2022 is the year of rebranding and relaunch in the makeup and beauty industry, and Dior joined in the wave with its Dior Addict lipstick. The upside-down lipstick rocked the fashion and beauty world twenty years ago when Christian Dior first introduced it to the market. Although the target audience for the Upside-down lipstick was the younger demographic, the Creative and Image Director Peter Philips noted every woman loved the design. The new formula features forty colorways from deep reds to light nudes.