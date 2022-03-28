Dior Taps Anya Taylor-Joy, Jisoo For Lipstick Relaunch

The upgraded Dior Addict lipstick has 90% natural-origin ingredients, including Jasmine (Christian Dior's favorite flower) and plant-based oils like Plum Oil (rich in fatty acid), which make it shine. There's also a Lip Glow for extra shine and hydration.

Blending makeup with skincare is a classic Dior move, and the Beauty House spent over two years of 200+ trials to ensure perfection. Eventually, it arrived at a formula that provides 24-hours hydration after 6-hours of wear while retaining its shine.