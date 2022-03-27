Wanda Sykes Jokes She Won't Be Sober While Hosting The Oscars On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Sykes will be paid $15,000 for the gig, the same amount Kimmel earned while hosting the show.

"It sounds like a lot for one night, but it's months of work leading up to it," said Kimmel. "You're getting robbed."

After Kimmel and Sykes joked about the low pay, the actress noted she would be enjoying some liquid courage during the broadcast behind the scenes. The Upshaws actress also joked the Oscar show was getting "free Wanda."

"Then I'm like, I'm here to have some fun. It's not like I'm getting paid, you know," she said. "You get what you pay for. You want sober Wanda, you've got to add some zeroes and move that comma. You're getting free Wanda."