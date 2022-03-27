Wanda Sykes Jokes She Won't Be Sober While Hosting The Oscars On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Comedienne Wanda Sykes had talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in stitches during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 21. Sykes was on the show to discuss her upcoming gig hosting the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday on ABC.
Comedienne Wanda Sykes had talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in stitches during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 21. Sykes was on the show to discuss her upcoming gig hosting the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday on ABC.
Sykes is hosting the Oscars with fellow comediennes Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. The show is being written by comedy legend Mel Brooks and will include performances by Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and country music star Reba McEntire.
Michelle Lewin Shares Adorable Array Of Photos With Husband Jimmy: 'Enjoying Every Minute'
Sykes will be paid $15,000 for the gig, the same amount Kimmel earned while hosting the show.
"It sounds like a lot for one night, but it's months of work leading up to it," said Kimmel. "You're getting robbed."
After Kimmel and Sykes joked about the low pay, the actress noted she would be enjoying some liquid courage during the broadcast behind the scenes. The Upshaws actress also joked the Oscar show was getting "free Wanda."
"Then I'm like, I'm here to have some fun. It's not like I'm getting paid, you know," she said. "You get what you pay for. You want sober Wanda, you've got to add some zeroes and move that comma. You're getting free Wanda."
After Kimmel said that Sykes was getting robbed due to the low pay and should ask to be paid more money for the gig, Sykes joked that she would take an Oscar as compensation. Kimmel also joked that she probably had to split her salary with Hall and Schumer.
The comedienne also practiced a few jokes out on the talk show host. "Hi everyone. Welcome to the Oscars. For the last past two years, we didn't have a host for the Oscars," she joked. "That is like having sex with yourself."
She also joked, "If Jimmy Kimmel did it, anyone can host the Oscars."
The films nominated for Best Picture include Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.
The 94th Acadamy Awards will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC and honor films released in 2021.