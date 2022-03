Olympic gymnast and Millennial Nastia Liukin is showing her 1.1 million followers on Instagram she can be just as Gen Z as any 24-year-old. The athlete-turned-influencer, 32, recently uploaded a video to her page in which she compares Millennial and Gen Z styles by wearing outfits that are identical in colors but starkly different in aesthetic.

While hamming it up in a variety of mini dresses, Liukin flaunts not only her slender legs and sense of style but her acting talents as well. See below.