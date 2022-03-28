Gabrielle Union In Bodysuit Flaunts Killer Legs

The promotional video for the footwear line featured the 49-year-old in her element, showing off her long-toned legs and enviable physique. She wore a sleeveless white mock neck bodysuit to compliment her white sandals and packed her black hair in a high bun accentuating her structured face.

The L.A. Finest actress also posed in different positions showing off all angles of the footwear. Friends and fans are already into the collection, as proven by the 51,000 plus likes, including one from Eva Longoria and almost 500 comments.

"It’s a miracle! @nyandcompany finally made the perfect shoe for my tired ol’ joints. Grab these sexy heels...," she wrote.