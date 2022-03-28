Gabrielle Union, 49, shared a sexy snap promoting the new NY and Company mules from its Spring collection. A few years ago, the actress joined the brand as a long-term partner releasing new clothing collections for all occasions. She surprised her fans two days ago when she announced that she was taking the partnership to the next level. The success of her clothing line inspired Gabrielle to design a footwear collection.
Gabrielle Union In Bodysuit Flaunts Killer Legs
Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Toned Legs
The promotional video for the footwear line featured the 49-year-old in her element, showing off her long-toned legs and enviable physique. She wore a sleeveless white mock neck bodysuit to compliment her white sandals and packed her black hair in a high bun accentuating her structured face.
The L.A. Finest actress also posed in different positions showing off all angles of the footwear. Friends and fans are already into the collection, as proven by the 51,000 plus likes, including one from Eva Longoria and almost 500 comments.
"It’s a miracle! @nyandcompany finally made the perfect shoe for my tired ol’ joints. Grab these sexy heels...," she wrote.
A Continuing Partnership
The Gabrielle Union NY & Co. shoes feature ten styles made of high-quality materials and designed to be fashionably comforting. They're affordable at no more than $130 apiece since she made the shoes for everyone and not exclusively to a tax bracket. According to WWD, Gabrielle's "thrilled to expand her partnership" with the American fashion company into footwear. This year marks the fifth in her seasonal partnership with NY & Co., and she looks forward to continuing the business relationship.
A Tribute To The Kids
The collection went live on Thursday, March 24, and is now available on the New York & Company Website. Some of the pieces included are a faux-leather puffy mule she's wearing in the post above, named Kaya - a mash-up of Kaavia-James and Zaya. We can see how it's Gabrielle's instant favorite. Aside from the obvious comfort, it shares the names of her children. Kaya comes in neutral colorways, including white, dark brown, and black.
A Smart Business Decision
Launching a footwear line is smart progress for the business owner who already has a haircare and clothing line. Gabrielle's 20 million followers know she's a sneakerhead, but her general love for shoes is much more than that. You can also see that passion in the variety presented in this new collection. There's something for everyone, from sandal heels to sneakers and pumps.