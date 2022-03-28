Doja Cat Arches Back In Unbuttoned Jeans

On Friday, March 23, Doja Cat was supposed to headline a festival in Paraguay as part of her South America festival tour. Unfortunately, an inevitable storm derailed her plans and prevented the show from continuing meaning the Grammy-nominated artist couldn't perform even though she prepared and anticipated doing so.

Matters escalated when some overzealous fans claimed they waited for her at her hotel door despite the stormy weather. Doja Cat didn't indulge those fans, although she explained later that they'd dispersed when she eventually came down to address the crowd.