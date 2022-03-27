NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Brooklyn, Ben Simmons To Golden State In Proposed Nets-Warriors Trade

The 2022 NBA trade deadline has concluded with the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. The Nets made the blockbuster deal as a result of Harden's trade request. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the trade enabled the Nets to swap Harden for a younger All-Star who would help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant carry the team.

However, since his arrival in Brooklyn, there have been some major questions regarding Simmons' fit with Irving and Durant. Once he starts playing and they prove that he can't share the court with their two superstars, the Nets may consider trading Simmons again in the 2022 NBA offseason.