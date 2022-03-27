NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Brooklyn, Ben Simmons To Golden State In Proposed Nets-Warriors Trade

Getty | Elsa

Sports
JB Baruelo

The 2022 NBA trade deadline has concluded with the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. The Nets made the blockbuster deal as a result of Harden's trade request. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the trade enabled the Nets to swap Harden for a younger All-Star who would help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant carry the team.

However, since his arrival in Brooklyn, there have been some major questions regarding Simmons' fit with Irving and Durant. Once he starts playing and they prove that he can't share the court with their two superstars, the Nets may consider trading Simmons again in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Latest

Getting Down To Business With Odell Beckham Jr.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Unlikely To Trade For Lakers PG Russell Westbrook In 2022 Offseason

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Multiple 1st-Round Picks To Acquire Donovan Mitchell

Wanda Sykes Jokes She Won't Be Sober While Hosting The Oscars On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Potential Landing Spot - Golden State Warriors

Getty | Sarah Stier

Despite the major flaws in his game and health issues, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in Simmons once he becomes officially available on the trade market. One of the potential suitors of Simmons in the 2022 NBA offseason is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors were frequently being linked to Simmons since the drama between him and the Philadelphia 76ers started last summer.

The Warriors may have decided against making big moves at the 2022 NBA trade deadline but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, they could resume their pursuit of Simmons this summer.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Wild Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks

By JB Baruelo

Trading Andrew Wiggins

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

With his star potential and lucrative contract, the Warriors would likely be needing to give one of their starters plus young players and/or future draft picks to convince the Nets to send Simmons to Golden State this summer. According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors could offer the Nets a trade package centered on Andrew Wiggins in exchange for Simmons.

"A deal built around Andrew Wiggins could certainly intrigue the Nets," Teape said. "Wiggins has really come into his own with the Warriors, resulting in his first All-Star appearance this season and beginning to realize the immense potential that led to him being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He is having the best season of his career shooting the ball and is turning into one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA."

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To Warriors For James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins & Draft Picks

NFL Rumors: There's 'Friction' Between Tom Brady And Bruce Arians

Warriors Bring Back 'Death Lineup'

Getty | Elsa

The Warriors would make the trade with the goal of creating another "Death Lineup" with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2022-23 NBA season. While Curry and Thompson would be manning the backcourt, as usual, Simmons would be joining Green in the Warriors' frontcourt as the team's starting center. It would still take time for Simmons to familiarize himself with his new role and the small-ball strategy but if it becomes a success, it would undoubtedly strengthen the Warriors' chances of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.

Nets Swap Ben Simmons For Another All-Star

Getty | Todd Kirkland

Swapping Simmons for Wiggins would make a lot of sense for the Nets. Unlike Simmons, Wiggins is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc, making it easier for Irving and Durant to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense. Aside from being a decent floor spacer, Wiggins is also a very reliable scorer, rebounder, playmaker, and defender. This season, the 27-year-old small forward is averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

5 Surprising Facts About Chanel West Coast

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.